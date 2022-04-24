The NASCAR weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway in early June is already proving to be a money-maker for hotels in the region. The announcement that the series would race at the track in Madison comes after years of negotiations between the sanctioning body and the track and is expected to provide a huge economic impact to the area this summer.
Cory Jobe, President and CEO of the Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau tells The Big Z what they have been seeing so far.
Jobe says the bureau is giving away one $500 gas card to help the winner discover southwest Illinois as part of their promotion with the race.
You can enter the drawing here: https://www.riversandroutes.com/things-to-do/world-wide-technology-raceway/welcome-race-fans/