The Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau recently launched a new mobile-friendly website, and the hope is to make navigating the site as easy as they try to make navigating the Riverbend. The changes come following an examination of Google Analytics that showed – especially during the height of the COVID closures – more people were accessing their site through their mobile devices.
President and CEO Cory Jobe tells The Big Z it’s all about making the information as user-friendly as possible.
Jobe says understanding the data helps them understand where travelers are coming from, where locals are staying, and how to use that information to enhance their product.