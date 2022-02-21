In the spirit of taking the message to the people where they are, the Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau has rolled out its latest marketing tool. A mobile visitor’s center was introduced to the public at the recent tourism summit in Collinsville
Bureau President and CEO Cory Jobe tells The Big Z it’s a brand-new Jeep Grand Cherokee that is wrapped in graphics to promote the mission of the tourism bureau.
He says there are 25 million people living within a 3-hour drive of the Byway, and within that drive are some great attractions he’d like people to know about. And that’s what the Traveler will hopefully help them accomplish.