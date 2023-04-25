The Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau is announcing a new shuttle tour to start in May. It’s called the Freedom & Equality Tour and will explore Alton’s Black History with information about the city’s significance on the Underground Railroad, the legendary abolitionists who fought against slavery, and stories of local Civil Rights leaders who made their mark on the city and the nation.
That, according to the bureau’s President and CEO Cory Jobe.
He notes the tour has steps and uneven terrain, and the shuttle is not ADA accessible. Tickets are on sale now, and you can find them here: https://www.riversandroutes.com/things-to-do/buy-tickets/