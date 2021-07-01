The local tourism bureau is welcoming three new communities into the fold. The Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau has announced the addition of Pontoon Beach, Granite City, and East St. Louis as partners with the agency, effectively becoming the agency to promote everything happening in Madison County.
And with the addition of East St. Louis, agency President and CEO Cory Jobe said they also are getting into St. Clair County.
The Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau represents six counties in southwest Illinois, including Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, Montgomery, and Greene. In the past, the bureau shared representation of Madison County with the IllinoiSouth Tourism Bureau.