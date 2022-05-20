An EF-0 rated tornado touched down in St. Louis County on Thursday afternoon near Kirkwood. No injuries were reported but several homes suffered minor damage and there were a number of trees uprooted and some downed power lines in the high wind. There was also storm damage reported in St. Clair County in places like Belleville and Freeburg on Thursday.
Clean up efforts will continue this morning after the storms rolled through the St. Louis region yesterday. Heavy rain flooded a portion of Interstate 55 in south St. Louis, resulting in at least 3 cars becoming stuck in the water when they tried to drive through. In the Riverbend, we were under a severe thunderstorm warning around lunchtime, then a tornado and storm warning in the early evening, but most of us got just a little wind and downpours before the storm moved out.