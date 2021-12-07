The National Weather Service confirmed a EF1 rated tornado touched down in the southern Illinois community of West Frankfort Sunday night. There were no injuries, but the storm did cause damage to several homes and buildings. Wind gusts were estimated at around 95 miles per hour.
The investigation found that the storm path was about 4.6 miles in length and 175 yards wide. Most of the damage was on the west and north sides of West Frankfort and more than 17-hundred Ameren Illinois customers were without power after the storm. Much of the power has been restored and now the cleanup is underway.