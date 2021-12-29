Michael Madigan didn't control Springfield in 2021.
For the first time in decades, Illinois got a new House speaker and the Democratic Party of Illinois got a new chairman as Michael Madigan fell from power.
Since 1983, Madigan, D-Chicago, had been Speaker of the Illinois House for all but two years. He served as chairman of the Democratic Party of Illinois since 1998.
After being named as “Public Official A” in the ComEd bribery scandal in 2020, his power slipped, even though he was never charged with a crime and said he did nothing wrong.
U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Springfield, a high-ranking Democratic party official in Illinois, signaled in January 2021 Madigan’s power was coming to an end.
“I expressed myself clearly on the day after the election Nov. 4 [2020] about my feelings about Michael Madigan and the chairmanship of the Democratic party,” Durbin said. “The whole issue of the speakership has fallen into the hands of the members of the [Illinois] House.”
Democrats in the Illinois House eventually selected Hillside Democratic state Rep. Emmanuel “Chris” Welch to be Speaker.
Madigan then announced he’d retire before the end of his term, allowing him to pick his replacement. But, he fumbled his replacement.
After further scrutiny, Madigan’s first choice of Edward Guerra Kodatt ended up resigning within a matter of hours.
“His name was put out in advance like everybody else, there was a complete circulation of resumes,” Madigan told reporters in February. “Every resume that was submitted was circulated.”
Madigan then selected Angie Guerrero-Cuellar to be the second replacement of the open Chicago seat.
Later in the year, state Rep. Kelly Cassidy, D-Chicago, and others were able to get some changes to the vacancy provisions like requiring timelines and public postings and hearings, but it’s not perfect.
“Under the current law there’s nothing preventing the committee from getting together separately prior to this forum and making their decision either,” Cassidy told The Center Square earlier this month.
