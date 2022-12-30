As one of 65 state’s attorneys who filed suit against Governor Pritzker and others in hopes of halting provisions of the Safe-T Act, the Madison County state’s attorney reacted Thursday with comments issued in a news release.
Tom Haine called a Kankakee County judge’s ruling Wednesday declaring parts of the Act unconstitutional, “welcome news.” But, he said the fight against eliminating cash bail is far from over.
Haine said he expects the defendants to appeal to the Illinois Supreme Court.
Haine said if so, Madison County will continue to fight against the law, along with the other litigating parties.
Haine maintains the elimination of a judge’s discretion over monetary bill was an attempt by the state legislature to amend the Illinois Constitution without giving citizens the right to vote on the matter.