The Nature Institute is inviting you to challenge your survival skills this Saturday. Individuals, partners and/or groups are welcome to learn, explore, and put to test their ability to survive the cold at “Family Discovery Day: Winter Survival Challenge” on Saturday, January 21 at 10am.
TNI Director of Education Lauren Scull tells The Big Z this event is for those that enjoy exploring the woodlands and learning with their family.
It is outside the entire 2 hours, so she says to make sure you are dressed for the elements. This event is $7 per person for non-members and $5 per person for TNI members. To register, call (618) 466-9930 or email