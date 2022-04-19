The inaugural Family Fun Day at The Nature Institute in Godfrey is coming up at the end of the month. On Saturday, April 30, the grounds will be active with families enjoying a variety of activities from 10am – noon.
TNI’s Director of Education Lauren Scoll tells The Big Z this is a members-only event.
While individual members are welcome to attend, family memberships or higher are required for family groups. Membership may be purchased the day of the event on site. You can become a member for as little as $30. For more information, call (618) 466-9930, or go to: www.TheNatureInstitute.org