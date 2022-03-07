Registration for Discovery Day Camps at The Nature Institute starts in 10 days. This is the 40th year for the camps at the grounds of TNI in Godfrey, and if past years are any indication space will fill quickly.
You can register beginning March 17th if you are a TNI member or March 18th if you are not. Director of Education Lauren Scull tells The Big Z there will be a few changes this year.
Themes include creek week, animal inspiration, and a program on invention inspired by nature. For more information, call 466-9930, or follow the link to their website: www.thenatureinstitute.org