The first day of registration at The Nature Institute for its Discovery Day Camps is still about a month away, but organizers want you to be ready when it opens. Space tends to fill quickly. The camps begin the first week of June and run through early August.
TNI Director of Education Lauren Scull tells The Big Z camp is for kids ages 3-14.
Pre-registration for TNI members will open on March 6, with non-members allowed to register beginning March 10. Registration has gone to an all-online process. For more information on any of the programs at the Nature Institute, go to: www.thenatureinstitute.org