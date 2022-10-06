The annual Enchanted Forest event at The Nature Institute in Godfrey will return on October 21st from 6 – 9 pm. Billed as a family-friendly event, it will include a self-guided hike, face painting, timed star shows in a pop-up planetarium dome, yard games, a cozy fire, and educational activities.
Tickets will be on sale at the entrance, and pre-registration is not necessary. TNI Outreach Director Ramona Pollard tells The Big Z this is a safe and non-scary alternative to Trick or Treating.
She says the $5 fee for anyone older than 2 years old will be used as a fundraiser for TNI programming. For more information, call 466-9930, or go to https://www.thenatureinstitute.org/