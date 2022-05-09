A lunar eclipse is coming up Sunday and The Nature Institute is hosting a celebration to mark the occasion. From 7-11:15pm, TNI will offer moon themed games, movies, music, guided hikes, snacks, drinks, a prime eclipse viewing location with telescopes and binoculars, and more, on the TNI grounds.
Dave Schiber, Environmental Educator tells The Big Z he is excited for this event.
Registration for this event is available on the TNI website. The cost will be $10 for TNI members and $12 for non-members. For more information, call the TNI office at (618) 466-9930 or info@thenatureinstitute.org.