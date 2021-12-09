With the rise of online shopping, thieves have seen increased opportunities to take off with others’ property.
They are called porch pirates: people who travel through neighborhoods looking for packages that have been delivered but not yet taken inside. The Better Business Bureau has some ideas on how you can keep yourself from becoming a victim of these thieves.
Investigator Don O’Brien said porch pirates look for certain homes.
O’Brien said before you assume your package has been stolen, check with your neighbors to see if they may have received your package by mistake. You may want to consider shipping your package to a local store, if that option is available. And use a security camera. Even if a package is stolen from your porch, the video evidence will help law enforcement track down the thieves.