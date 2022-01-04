It's finally starting to feel like winter, and now is a good time to see what you can do to save on utility bills. University of Illinois Consumer Economics Educator Kathy Sweedler says you should have your furnace checked regularly to make sure it's running well and seal up any drafty areas.
For example:
Sweedler says turning down the thermostat just a few degrees can save money, so consider doing that while you're sleeping or out of the house. It's also a good idea to get your chimney cleaned before using.