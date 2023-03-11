If you are looking for someone to perform repairs around your home, the Better Business Bureau wants to help you find a reputable contractor. There are a number of tips the agency recommends you follow, especially with the number of "bad actors" in the home-repair business.
Before paying, make sure you have a signed contract outlining what work is to be done, a timetable for completion and an explanation of what happens if the business or consumer reneges on the agreement. Investigator Don O'Brien tells The Big Z you need to ask a lot of questions before hiring a contractor.
Other tips include asking the contractor for proof that he or she is bonded and insured, pay by credit card whenever possible in case you need to challenge the payment, and do not pay everything in advance.