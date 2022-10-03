A horticulture expert at the University of Illinois Extension says mums don’t have to be just an annual plant. You can get your mums through the winter says the Extension’s Ken Johnson. It’s best to plant them in the ground in the spring, but if you haven’t done that, get them in as soon as possible.
He notes mums have a shallow root system which can lead to heaving.
Johnson says mums need full sun and are also more prone to drying out, so they will need plenty of water in the fall. They should be planted in an area where the soil drains well, so the roots don’t get soggy.