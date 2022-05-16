The Better Business Bureau reports nearly 1,100 complaints were filed with their office against moving companies last year, nationwide. May marks the beginning of the busiest time of year for moving, and the agency wants you to protect yourself against scammers working this angle.
Among the complaints are those that pay a deposit, and the movers never show up, and day-of-move price increases. BBB Investigator Don O'Brien tells The Big Z there are also those that wait until it’s time to unload at your new location.
O'Brien says there are several ways to protect yourself, including getting everything in writing, keeping an inventory of your belongings, and ask questions about anything you don’t understand. Lastly, you can always research a company through the BBB: https://www.bbb.org/