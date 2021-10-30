There’s a prayer vigil happening in Pontoon Beach on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 30. Organizers hope people will offer prayers for the family of fallen Pontoon Beach police officer Tyler Timmins, all first responders, area schools, and the Pontoon Beach and Granite City communities.
The vigil is at 3 p.m. at the Randall Dalton Veterans Memorial Park off Illinois 111 near Village Hall.
Officer Timmins was shot and killed this week while responding to a report of a stolen truck at the Speedway gas station.