Now is the time to prepare your home for the winter months. Temperatures typically range anywhere from the teens to the 40s for daytime highs. The Better Business Bureau says it's probably a good idea to make time to take care of any places in your home you might be losing energy.
BBB Investigator Don O’Brien tells The Big Z if you need to hire an HVAC technician to look at your furnace, use their website to research a company's background and licensing.
He also recommends you compare prices and service packages, review warranty coverage, and ask about energy efficiency.