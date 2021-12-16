Word of a TikTok Bomb Threat Challenge that centers on “school shooting and bomb threats for every school in the USA” on Friday does not appear to be credible, according to members of the local law enforcement community and school administrators. The so-called challenge began circulating on Thursday.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Department has been actively investigating and will notify any school district if something credible is discovered. Alton School District Superintendent Kristie Baumgartner tells The Big Z if parents would feel more comfortable keeping their child home on Friday, that would be understandable.
In a statement from Bethalto Police Chief Mike Dixon, “to make a “False Terrorist Threat” in the State of Illinois is a Class 1 Felony, punishable by a prison sentence of 4 to 15 years. There is no probation for a Class 1 felony offenses and the sentencing is the same for juveniles, teenagers, or adults charged with making such a false threat.”