The time-honored summer institution could look a little different this year as a chronic worker shortage cuts into camps’ ability to fully staff, but that has not affected prices in the Land of Lincoln.
After two seasons of pandemic-related shutdowns and regulations, summer camps that survived and are looking to return to normal face new challenges as workers persist in staying out of the labor market.
In Illinois, staffing is on a spectrum, according to Colette Marquardt, executive director at the American Camp Association, Illinois. She said some camps are fully staffed while others are struggling.
“Some of our camps throughout the state have had to either shorten their season or unfortunately cancel a session or two because they don’t have enough staff,” she told The Center Square.
Safety is a top priority, Marquardt said, so if there aren’t enough personnel to run a program safely, it gets cut.
Camps, especially day camps, are an important summer institution as parents need a place to send kids during work hours, Marquardt points out. So camps are adapting.
“What we are seeing more and more of are camps being creative and innovative with the way they structure their program and the way they staff so they can continue to serve people—just a little bit differently,” she said.
Inflation is also a driving factor. While wages have increased, the cost of living has risen – accelerating the push for higher wages.
Marquardt said they are seeing an increase of applicants looking for meaningful work and higher pay.
“We are seeing an increase in the amount of applicants that do want to work, but want to be doing meaningful work and find that camp can help fulfill the needs of being part of a community, of helping young people develop while also being able to make the money they need to pay for school, pay for rent,” she said.
Camps are trying to offer competitive pay within their means, she said.
“Camps continue to look at how they can staff and pay their staff well, but also within the constraints of their organizational structure,” Marquardt said.
Often, camps pull their workforce from their own community of campers from previous years or the community they're located in, Marquardt said. This year, many are leaning into the J1 visa program to solve gaps in staffing, successfully filling out their teams with international workers, she said.
“It’s exciting to see that program up and running again at full speed this year, and that is definitely helping camps stay staffed,” she said.
Increases in staffing costs and inflation means prices for camp have risen around the country, but not for Illinoisans, she said.
“In Illinois many of the camp prices have stayed relatively the same price-wise,” she said. “Most day and overnight camps in Illinois are fairly subsidized by other nonprofits, organizations, funding sources to keep the cost of camp manageable.”