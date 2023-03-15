The Alton Branch of the NAACP is planning on one of its biggest crowds for its annual Freedom Fund Banquet in a couple of months. May 20 is the date for this year’s event, which will be held at SIUE’s Meridian Ballroom.
It’s taking place at this large venue to accommodate the crowd that Banquet Chairperson Maxine Caldwell tells The Big Z is expected due to this year’s keynote speaker: Attorney Ben Crump, who has handled many high-profile cases.
She says this year's theme is: “Injustice Anywhere is a Threat to Justice Everywhere.”
The banquet will be held at 7pm on May 20. Tickets for the event are $70 each. You can purchase an ad in the program as well. Proceeds go to benefit the organizations’ year-round programs in the Riverbend. For more information on pricing or to order tickets call 618-795-5786 or 618-465-8366. You can listen to the full interview with Caldwell here: