The Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau of Southwest Illinois will hold its final Light Up the River Road fireworks event starting at 8:30 p.m. tonight (Thursday) with an enhanced light show. It marks the end of 16 weeks of Thursday night fireworks in Alton and Grafton. The goal has been to help drive midweek visits to the region.
Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau President and CEO Cory Jobe said they plan to “go big” for the last show of the season.
The Alton Marina will host a free concert featuring The Owlz Band starting at 7:30 p.m. There will be a cash bar. No outside coolers will be allowed. There will also be live music at various locations in Grafton.