Alton police are investigating a shooting that injured three people late Wednesday at the Oakwood Estates Housing Complex. The shooting was reported just before 11:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Oakwood. Alton police say all three were taken to hospitals in Alton, then transported to St. Louis for additional treatment.
Police Chief Marcos Pulido issued a statement Thursday morning saying the Alton Criminal Investigations Division is handling the case. Police believe all those involved were familiar with one other and the shooting was not a random act. Bethalto police, Wood River police and the Madison County Sheriff’s Department also responded to assist Alton police at the scene.