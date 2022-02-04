Three more Illinois State Police vehicles were struck while troopers worked traffic accidents on Thursday. The winter weather hampered travel through much of the central and northern part of the state yesterday and authorities say one of the crashes involved a driver who did not yield to emergency vehicles. No troopers or motorists were injured.
One of the crashes took place in District 5 and involved an alleged violation of the Move Over Law. A trooper was working along I-80 near New Lenox and a passing motorist struck the squad car stopped on the side of the road which had its emergency lights activated at the time. The other crashes took place in District 10, one on I-74 near Urbana and another along Interstate 74 near Muncie. Those crashes remain under investigation but in one incident the police vehicle was struck while on the side of the road with emergency lights activated.