Three Illinois State Police vehicles were struck while working weather related traffic crashes on Wednesday. Two troopers were struck in District 9 and another in District 10, both of those are in central Illinois. Two of the three officers involved were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, as were two drivers involved in the crashes. They too were not seriously injured.
One of the crashes took place in Springfield near I-72 and Veteran’s Parkway, another near Illiopolis on I-72 and the third on Interstate 57 south of Mattoon. The drivers involved will all face charges in connection with the crashes. In two of the three, the police vehicles were parked on the side of the road with their emergency lights flashing when they were struck, in violation of Illinois’ Move Over Law.