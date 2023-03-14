The Jersey County Sheriff is asking motorists to pay close attention and be cautious when traveling area roadways after another serious crash on an area roadway sent three people to various hospitals with serious injuries. On Wednesday afternoon, one vehicle attepmted to cross all four lanes of U.S. 67 near Delhi and was hit by a northbound vehicle.
This happened during the 3:00 hour. A 63-year-old woman and a 51-year-old woman were flown to St. Louis area hospitals, while A 59-year-old man was taken by ambulance to an area hospital. Two helicopters and three ambulances were called to the scene. The Betsy Ann fire department and Jersey Community Hospital - Ambulance, Jersey County Sheriff’s Department, and Jerseyville Police Department all responded. The crash remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Department.