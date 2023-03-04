Two teenagers and a 44-year-old man are hospitalized with what police say are life-threatening injuries after a Friday night crash on Fosterburg Road. The crash happened just before 11:30pm near the Drexelius Lane intersection, just north of the Dollar General store.
How the crash happened has not been determined by investigators at this point. According to information from the Illinois State Police, the crash sent the 16-year-old male driver and 15-year-old female passenger to a regional hospital with the aforementioned life-threatening injuries. The driver of the other vehicle, a 44-year-old male, was also taken to a regional hospital with life threatening injuries.