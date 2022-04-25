A Madison County man and two Chicago-area men have pleaded guilty in federal court to their role in the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol building. Jeremiah Carollo of Glen Carbon, Cody Vollan of Flossmoor, and Anthony Carollo of Lockport admitted to a judge they climbed through a broken window of the U.S. Capitol building and walked around near House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s offices.
All three were charged with misdemeanor counts of unlawfully entering a restricted government building and disorderly conduct on U.S. Capitol grounds. Authorities say they were able to identify the three men through Google records and surveillance images. Sentencing will be in September.