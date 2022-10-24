All St. Louis public schools were placed on hard lockdown following a Monday morning shooting at the Central Visual & Performing Arts High School in south St. Louis near Kingshighway and Arsenal. Just after 9am gunshots were reported at the school. Three people are dead, including the gunman.
The shooter is said to be about 20 years old, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. He was reportedly shot and killed by police. Two of the shooter’s victims; a teenage girl and an adult female have also died. Six others are reported to be injured. Students and staff fled from the scene through nearby neighborhoods as police and fire department personnel were arriving just after 9am today. The victims have not yet been publicly identified, and neither has the shooter.
The investigation continues and we’ll have more on the story as details are made available.