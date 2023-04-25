The Jersey County State’s Attorney’s office has filed charges against three people accused of various burglaries and thefts around the county. The chain of events began as Jersey County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a burglary / theft in progress in rural Fieldon Sunday morning.
Although the homeowner was out of town, he saw the suspects on his home surveillance cameras. After fleeing the scene and crashing a stolen car, 30-year-old Cody L. Wells and 43-year-old Dawn M. Phillips were taken into custody after a search of a wooded area in which calls from citizens who lived in the area helped bring them in. Later that day the investigation led the police to an apartment in Delhi where 50-year-old David W. Wells, a fugitive from Iowa, was located and arrested. During the arrest of Wells, suspected stolen property was found and a search warrant was conducted at the residence, at which time drugs and stolen property were allegedly recovered, although those items have not been reported stolen. If you are missing jewelry, you are asked to contact the Sheriff’s department at 618-498-6881.