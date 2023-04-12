4-12-23 DJ Threat at GCHS 1
What was described as a large police presence at Granite City High School this morning was the apparent result of a threat at the school. According to a statement from the school, the Granite City Police Department was alerted to the possible threat and were on site almost immediately after the threat was made.
That statement goes on to say that It has been determined that all students and staff at Granite City High School and Coolidge Junior High are safe and the GCPD will be handing reunification with the district. As a result, early dismissal procedures were put into place. Granite City was not the only school to receive a threat today, as there have been reports from other police agencies across the state indicating they believe the threats were part of a hoax of some sort.
Attached below you will find dismissal information for students at Granite City High School for Wednesday, April 12, 2023.
Parent pick-up will begin now. The procedures are as follows:
● Make a single line at Exit One (1) - Access will be in the entrance off of State St. only, and the exit will be off of Fehling Rd.
● Remain in your car
● A staff person will take the name of your student and have them dismissed
Bus riders and all remaining students will be released at 12 p.m.
We appreciate your patience as we do our best to handle this situation as safely as possible. Please know that the safety of our students and staff is the priority at this time.