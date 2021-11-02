Thousands of people lined the funeral procession route this afternoon to pay their final respects to a fallen officer. Pontoon Beach Officer Tyler Timmins was escorted from the Gateway Convention Center, where his funeral was held, to the Woodland Hill Cemetery in Wood River where a private graveside service was held.
The public, law enforcement personnel, friends and family gathered on Monday afternoon and evening for a visitation for the 36-year-old officer, who was shot and killed last Tuesday while investigating a reported stolen car on the parking lot of a gas station in Pontoon Beach. A male suspect from Highland was taken into custody and is being held without bond in the case.