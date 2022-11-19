The mission of the Mustache March 4PD is to continuously raise funds for local police departments utilizing a volunteer group of dedicated individuals. Their goal is to steadily increase the amount of assistance available to local agencies and increase a pro-law enforcement community. It recently handed out thousands of dollars to local police departments.
In Bethalto, Police Chief Mike Dixon tells The Big Z the donation will go toward a program to assist needy families during the holidays.
In Grafton, the department received a check for $2,500. Several other departments also received donations. You can learn more about Mustache March 4PD at https://www.mustachemarch4pd.com/