This winter has been the eighth warmest on record in Illinois. For weather purposes, winter runs December through February. State Climatologist Trent Ford says the average statewide temperature during that time was 33.7 degrees, nearly four degrees above normal.
Ford says because of the mild temps, the emergence of perennials is about two to three weeks ahead of schedule. Average statewide precipitation was about three quarters of an inch above normal, making this winter the 34th wettest on record in Illinois.