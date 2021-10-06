The Madison County Treasurer’s Office is reminding those using the four-payment method for property taxes that their next payment is due Friday, Oct. 8.
There are many ways to pay your taxes: in person, at a remote collector site like a bank, or online.
Madison County Treasurer Chris Slusser said payments are coming in at a good pace.
He said there are still some taxpayers who prefer the older methods of paying their bill.
More information is available by contacting the Treasurer's Office at (618) 692-6260 or by visiting www.madcotreasurer.org.