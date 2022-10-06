October 7 is Friday and that means if you live in Madison County, the third installment for paying your property tax bill is due. The Treasurer's Office reminds if you take advantage of the 4-payment plan you should have that payment in by the end of the day on Friday. Taxes are owed on more than 135,000 parcels county-wide.
Treasurer Chris Slusser tells The Big Z even if you’re short on the payment, you should still pay something.
The final 4-payment plan due date is December 7. You can find out more by calling Treasurer's Office Help Desk at 692-6260, or by clicking on this link to the treasurer's website, which you can find at www.madcotreasurer.org