The recent retirements of a pair of Associate judges have opened up two spots on the bench in the Third Judicial Circuit. Associate Judge Philip B. Alfeld retired July 5, while and Associate Judge Thomas Chapman retired July 21, respectively. The application process for those who would want to be judge is now open.
Incoming Chief Judge Steve Stobbs tells The Big Z the application deadline is Thursday, December 15.
He says with the circuit being two judges short right now, the rest of the judges have been picking up the caseload and are staying on top of the docket.
The instructions for submitting an application electronically are available on the Supreme Court’s website: http://illinoiscourts.gov.
If unable to submit an application electronically, an applicant must submit two (2) signed originals of the prescribed application with the Director of the Administrative Office of the Illinois Courts at the following address:
Marcia M. Meis, Director
Administrative Office of the Illinois Courts
3101 Old Jacksonville Road
Springfield, IL 62704-6488
If filed electronically, the deadline is 11:59 PM on Thursday, December 15, 2022. If mailed or hand delivered, the deadline is 5:00 PM on Thursday, December 15, 2022