The Madison County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a vehicle theft in Godfrey, after a thief took off with a running car Tuesday morning.
The car's owner apparently started it to warm it up, went inside briefly, and found the car had been stolen when the victim came back out of the house.
Captain David Vucich of the Sheriff’s Department said most criminals are looking for easy targets.
Vucich reminds the public it's not a good idea to start your car and walk away, no matter how safe you believe your neighborhood to be. In this case, it happened just before 7:15 a.m. in a neighborhood off West Delmar Avenue not far from Evangelical School and Church.