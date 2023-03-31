A contest to find the coolest thing made in Illinois is out of this world.
The Illinois Manufacturers' Association annual Makers Madness contest has named the Rosenberg Moon Habitat made by Ingersoll Machine Tools in Rockford this year’s winner.
The habitat is a 3D printed polymer structure designed to house humans on the moon. Built to house a crew of two people, the habitat is the world’ tallest single-piece 3D printed polymer structure, with a height of 23 feet and a thickness of 5 millimeters.
"The Rosenberg Space Habitat is a current concept for humankind's first lunar colony and was printed on the large, Ingersoll Master Print 3X platform. Our mission of advancing the possibilities of manufacturing and human exploration is a challenge we readily accept,” said Jeff Ahrstrom, CEO of Ingersoll Machine Tools.
The initial field included 250 entries and included over 300,000 votes throughout the 8-week bracket-style contest.
“While some people have been fixated on the NCAA bracket at this time of year, which unfortunately has no Illinois teams remaining, I have been focused on the IMA Makers Madness bracket in which every product is made in Illinois,” said IMA president and CEO Mark Denzler.
Other finalists for the title included the Drug Terminator manufactured by Elastec in Carmi, a portable drug incinerator designed to help healthcare officials and law enforcement safely destroy prescription drugs or confiscated narcotics; 17th Street Barbecue Sauces produced in Murphysboro; and the 77GHz Radar for Driver’s Assistance and Automated Driving made by Hella Electronics Corporation in Flora, a sensor to assist drivers by giving an early warning of dangerous conditions.
The IMA points to a study that found the total economic impact of manufacturing in Illinois is estimated to be between $580 billion and $611 billion every year, the largest share of any industry to the state’s Gross Domestic Product.