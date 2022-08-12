The Illinois High School Association and Illinois Pork Producers Association teaming up again this fall to find the state’s best concession stand pork chop sandwich. It’s called the Pork and Pigskins Championship and last year’s winner was Normal Community High School says the IHSA’s Tracie Henry.
They received a state championship banner and golden spatula.
Over 100 schools entered the competition last year. Schools can sign up for this year’s competition beginning Aug. 15. The winner will be announced Nov. 26 during the state football championships in Champaign. The high school football season kicks off Friday August 26.