The annual Enchanted Forest is set for 6-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, at The Nature Institute in Godfrey.
Billed as a family-friendly event, it will include a self-guided hike, face-painting, timed star shows in a new pop-up planetarium dome, yard games, a cozy fire, and educational activities.
Tickets will be on sale at the door, but unlike previous years there will be no pre-registration. TNI Director of Education Lauren Scull said this is a safe and non-scary alternative to trick-or-treating.
She said the $5 fee will be used as a fundraiser for TNI programming.
For more information, call (618) 466-9930, or visit the website.