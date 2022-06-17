In spite of stink bugs and other pests and viruses that farmers have had to battle this growing season, Illinois wheat farmers are expecting a decent wheat harvest this month.
Wheat buyer Dave Devore of Siemer Milling in Teutopolis inspected wheat fields in five Southern Illinois counties at the end of May. He told The Center Square that the fields looked good.
“I don’t know if it is going to be a record-breaking crop yield-wise, but it has the potential to be an average size crop – if not a little bit better than that,” Devore said.
The Illinois wheat harvest gets underway in mid-June. Analysts will know exactly what kind of crop they have in a week or two.
“Once we get in the fields and start harvesting, we’ll get an idea of what kind of quality we’ve got…what kind of yields are out there,” Devore said.
Illinois wheat farmers have had their hands full with pests and viruses this growing season. Scientists and plant breeders said farmers were able to stay on top of the infestations with intensive management practices.
Illinois wheat farmers were also up against dramatic rises in fertilizer and pesticide costs, stoked by shortages due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Uncertainty about fertilizer costs is expected to continue as the war in Ukraine continues.
Farmers are also contending with high oil prices and gas prices. Luckily for wheat farmers, high prices have helped them offset sky high input costs.
Buyers like Siemer Milling are paying “dramatically higher prices” for wheat compared to what they paid last year, Devore said.
“We’re paying over $10 a bushel for wheat and last year at this time we were paying around $6 a bushel,” Devore said.
Buyers have been pushed to raise prices to the bakers, manufacturers and restaurants who buy their product.
“Flour buyers are paying higher numbers for the flour they get from us. And then they have to pass that along to the consumer,” Devore said.
Consumers should expect to pay more for flat breads, cakes, cookies, pretzels, crackers and pastries as a consequence.
The majority of soft red winter wheat that is grown in the United States is used right here in the United States, Devore said. He believes the high price of Illinois wheat in 2022 will encourage farmers to plant more wheat this fall.
“Seed sales are already pretty high for this fall,” Devore said.
Illinois wheat is planted in the fall, much of it on corn and soybean fields, after those crops are harvested.
"As long as farmers can get the crops harvested this fall, they’ll get out and I think we’ll see an increase in wheat acres for next year," Devore said.
Since the 1990s, the number of wheat acres in the United States has dropped from 2 million acres down to 750,000 acres.