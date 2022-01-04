As COVID-19 transmissions continue to spike around the area, healthcare professionals continue to tout the safety and effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine. There are many who refuse to get the shot, and in some cases have given what some say are outrageous reasons why.
Bethany Huelskoetter, an advanced practice registered nurse with OSF HealthCare tells The Big Z there is one conspiracy theory that claims that by getting the vaccine, your DNA will be altered.
Medical professionals and public health leaders continue to sound the alarm, as this is just one example of what is described as a bounty of misinformation and conspiracy theories still circulating in cyberspace, muddying the waters for those looking for accurate information. Due to the recent spike in positive COVID-19 cases, the Granite City School District is temporarily adjusting its spectator policy for athletic events held at Granite City High School and Coolidge Junior High. Effective immediately, spectators, including parents, will not be allowed to attend home games. Live streaming of those games will be available on Facebook.