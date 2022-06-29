A long-time member of the Madison County law enforcement community is preparing for a run for elected office. Captain Kris Tharp of the Madison County Sheriff's Department is announcing his candidacy for the State Senate seat in the 56th District, a seat recently vacated by Rachelle Crowe.
Crowe has moved on to an appointment as a new U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois. Tharp will run on the Democratic ticket. A Wood River native, the 46-year-old has been in law enforcement for 25 years, including 23 at the Sheriff’s Department. He is founder of the Madison County TRIAD program advocating for seniors and was promoted in 2020 to Madison County Jail Administrator. In an appearance on The Big Z, he told listeners he also brings some unique attributes to the race in addition to his experience in law enforcement.
When asked about his thoughts about the current climate in the political arena, he told The Big Z his thoughts about working with those of differing viewpoints.
Tharp officially announced his candidacy at a pair of campaign kickoff events on Monday. He’ll be opposed in the fall by Republican Erica Harriss. The 56th Senate District includes Alton and Wood River, as well as Edwardsville, Godfrey, and other parts of Madison County. You can hear the full interview here: