The Better Business Bureau says there’s a new ruse scammers are using in their texting efforts. The agency has recently been tracking reports of texts coming from a spoofed ID that shows up as “Mom” or “Dad” and saying they are in a bind of some sort and need money.
Better Business Bureau Investigator Don O'Brien tells The Big Z more about how it works.
He says some immediate red flags would be if anything seems unusual. Do your parents ever send text messages? Also, look for a new message thread. Unless your parents recently got a new phone number, it is highly unlikely a new message thread would be created.