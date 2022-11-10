The United Steelworkers have announced a tentative agreement on a new, four-year contract with U.S. Steel. The agreement would still have to be approved by membership. The deal covers 13,000 members of 13 local unions and according to union leadership, features major economic and contract language improvements.
Steelworkers’ local union President Dan Simmons tells The Big Z he thinks this is a fair deal.
Looking ahead a few years to the possible job loss for hundreds of workers if U.S. Steel moves forward with its plans to sell and repurpose the blast furnaces at its Granite City Works, Simmons believes this contract gives them a bit of leverage once talks resume on that topic early next year.